Guam's real estate market is seeing and will continue to see an impact due to the global coronavirus outbreak, said Christopher Felix, president and owner of Century 21 Realty.

"Real estate will be affected because of what's happening," said Felix, a 50-year veteran of the industry.

The impact is two-pronged, he said. The first – a decline in investment by Asian investors – is already being felt.

"We were doing very well with Korea, Hong Kong and China investors and they haven't stopped but it may become very difficult," said Felix, "It has slowed down definitely, and it has affected the market."

With investors from Asia, the impact is primarily with land because buyers from those regions prefer to buy land and build on it.

A reduction in investment will mean a reduction in value, he said.

"When the market slows down; value goes down, it is affected," Felix said. "It's all supply and demand: if nobody wants it, they have to lower the price."

The second area of impact on the market will result from a downturn in the economy as tourism – the island's bread and butter – continues a significant decline.

"As people lose their jobs and the economy gets worse, we are definitely going to have problems with rentals," he said. "People aren't going to be able to pay their rent because they lost their job, and that's going to create pretty rough times for landlords and tenants."

In the long run, it could cause rental prices to go down, which Felix said could be a "good and bad thing."

"Bad for the landlords, good for the tenants," he said.

As of now, Felix said, he has not seen an effect on housing, but that could change in the coming weeks.

"(The effect to housing) hasn't been super strong yet, but if (the outbreak) continues, it will be," he said.

Uncharted territory

Felix said, while he saw declines in tourism during the Iraq War that had an impact on the real estate market, the current trend is unprecedented.

"We have never had a situation where everything is going down, and that's what's happening," he said.

Jodee Duenas, a real estate agent with Remax Diamond Realty and a director with the Guam Association of Realtors, agreed that business from Asian investors has declined.

"People from Asian countries who come to Guam to invest just aren't coming," she said.

She said an impact in the local market could be felt as soon as next month.

"We are a little behind in terms of what is happening nationally, so it might take a while for the impact to hit us," Duenas said.

One part of the market is holding steady, she said: "The military market is currently not being affected."