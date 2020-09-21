NAVFAC joins Indo-Pacific Industry Forum

Members of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific got the opportunity to learn and combine their talents with regional industry experts and stakeholders for the first virtual Joint Indo-Pacific Industry Forum held Sept. 16.

Organized by the Society of American Military Engineers Honolulu and Guam Posts, the forum featured more than 200 participants across the Pacific, including Hawaii, Guam, Philippines, Japan, Korea and the U.S. mainland. In its 15th year, the forum focused on its theme “Uniting the Pacific in the Past, Present and Future."

The opportunity to hear from regional industry experts is always welcome, said NAVFAC Pacific vice commander Capt. Cameron Geertsema, adding, “They provide the Department of Defense, specifically NAVFAC, an opportunity to engage industry alongside our DoD service counterparts.”

Besides breakouts on small business and contracting updates, sessions also included military program briefings "from NAVFAC Pacific, Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s facilities construction and sustainment program, and a Guam presentation on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, which included the ongoing construction program on Guam to relocate 5,000 Marines and 1,300 dependents to the island," NAVFAC Pacific stated in its release.

“This was a terrific opportunity to bring together DoD and local industry to share information on the way ahead,” said NAVFAC Pacific small business director Regina Pasqualucci.

In addition to NAVFAC Pacific opportunities within its area of responsibility, Geertsema discussed:

• Military construction programs.

• Multiple-award construction contracts.

• Shipyard infrastructure optimization program.

• Defense Policy Review Initiative on Guam.

• Divert U.S military construction program on Tinian.

• U.S. military construction program in Australia.

• Contingency engineering and theater engagement.

• How to do business with NAVFAC.

“Even in a COVID-challenged environment, we have found ways to continue to exchange ideas, best business practices and share opportunities for the future,” said Geertsema. “We welcome the partnership!”

