All RISE: Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu discusses the process for the All RISE program and advance child tax credit Wednesday. DRT has expanded its call center hours to answer questions about the All RISE program. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

There are five people at Department of Revenue and Taxation who work at the call center and will answer the phones when people call with questions.

“I’m excited,” said Julie Cruz, DRT Call Center supervisor. “We’re actually getting really good calls from people that are now just breathing easily because now they’re able to reach someone.”

Cruz, who joined the agency in June, was tasked to run the call center and lead a team of people who are trained and able to access information that will help answer residents’ questions.

The Call Center phone numbers are:

• 635-1840

• 635-1841

• 635-7614

• 635-7651

• 635-1813

Resident also can e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

“The All RISE Act is the most common question coming in,” Cruz said.

“People asking how soon can they fill in the application. Do they qualify? Can we talk to someone who can tell them if they qualify or not so they don’t have to stand in line? … They’re also asking how soon they can submit (the application).”

On Sunday, a press release announced the extension of the hours at the call center to accommodate All RISE questions. The temporary hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. from Aug 23 to Sept 10.

The All RISE applications will be available Sept. 1. DRT officials will have the applications available online and in person at DRT and other locations that will be announced.

