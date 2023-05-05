Global carbon dioxide levels are the highest they've been in 800,000 years and it seems like it's only going further in that direction, according to researcher Daniel Cassidy of the Palau International Coral Reef Center.

The Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Japan and PICRC announced their collaboration on a blue economy project, “Blue Carbon Ecosystems of Palau.” The project hopes to generate useful fishery resources for Palau and eventually for other small islands, according to a press release issued by PICRC.

According to the World Bank, the blue economy is the "sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem," the United Nations stated on its website.

There were several conversations between PICRC and OPRI senior researcher Atsushi Watanabe, who acted as a catalyst for the initiative, said Cassidy.

During Watanabe’s visit in January, he discussed research methods with local researchers, went on field visits, and interviewed fishers and state government officials in several states on the island of Babeldaob, PICRC said in the release.

The initiative started 2-1/2 months ago. A focus of the surveys is the abundance and the catch status of several key species.

“Naturally, fishery species are promising as the main targets for food production,” said Palau Aquarium supervisor Asap Bukurrou. “Last year, PICRC and OPRI conducted research that revealed undeveloped resources in seagrass beds and mangrove forests, such as mangrove crabs, mangrove clams and white-spotted sea urchins.”

As all of these species are consumed locally, researchers also are exploring the potential of optimizing the systems, as well as mapping them to determine the amount of carbon they store and their potential monetary value, PICRC said.

“We're aiming to demonstrate the value of these systems to the locals of Palau and make them realize they need to protect these systems. They can’t clear them or develop on them,” said Cassidy. “There seems to be an attitude here that mangroves are kind of dirty and undesirable. They don't look very nice. We’re aiming to shift that mindset and highlight the values they provide for us.”

Sometimes, whole mangrove forests are cleared to develop structures such as hotels or supermarkets. According to Cassidy, current projections say that if there's no management and no protection put in place, there's a possibility ecosystems can lose a significant amount of these systems in 100 years.

“All of these species inhabit mangroves and seagrass and we rely on them for food. There are many people who rely on them for their livelihoods,” he added. “Some of the work we're looking at is trying to work out how many of these species are there, how the population is looking, if it is being overharvested, and if it is being managed well.”

The people of Palau depend on tourism to bring in foreign income and ships to import food. However, the reliability of these industries was seriously hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Cassidy, mangroves can offer approximately $2.7 trillion a year in ecosystem services, whereas seagrass can offer about $1.9 trillion per year.

Data collection

Researchers have developed some stock assessment tools and are aiming to conduct nationwide surveys on the five species. According to Cassidy, the researchers have collected catch data on the mangrove crab and the mangrove clam, aiming to pair up the data with natural abundance. With the data collected, they can see over time if these species are getting smaller, if yields go down, if they are well managed, and if there is consistency throughout the years.

On the team are aquarium researcher Daniel Cassidy, aquarium supervisor Asap Bukurrou and aquarium leader Leevan Manuel. And the team is working directly with the community.

The team is striving to complete stock assessments and all other related assessments within the next three years.

“I'm very glad to be a part of opening a new door to a whole new world of research that is going to be opened up with this,” Cassidy said. “To me, the highlight of it is putting the power in the people themselves, being transparent with the data and showing them that maybe this area's not being managed so well."

He added: "Maybe you can prevent this area and just have transparent communication with the community because I feel a lot of the time there is a bottleneck between what happens on the research side and how much of it actually gets to the general public. We're hoping that through directly working with the locals, they can understand what's going on before the results are officially published, and they can have an idea all the way along the journey as to what's going on.”