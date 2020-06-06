Tenants at local shopping centers are struggling as the island makes a shaky attempt at reopening stores and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Micronesia Mall, Phil Schrage, senior vice president of group operations and leasing at Goodwind Development Corp., the mall's parent company, said 120 tenants have received benefits under the mall's COVID-19 Assistance Program.

PQ "Even though the mall has reopened, the discounted rent and fees will continue to help our valued stores and restaurants." - Phil Schrage, senior vice president of group operations and leasing, Goodwind Development Corp.

Tenants that were not in default were not charged rent during the time the mall was closed by government order from March 20 through May 10. Rent discounts were extended to tenants not in default for the months of May, June and July.

"I can say that we are glad to have been able to extend meaningful assistance to our tenants during these challenging times," Schrage told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

Of the 120 mall tenants who have received the assistance, all but three have reopened, according to Schrage.

"Even though the mall has reopened, the discounted rent and fees will continue to help our valued stores and restaurants," said Schrage.