Pandemic forces delay in TakeCare insurance lawsuit

TakeCare Insurance’s claim that Guam Public Law 35-2 violates the health insurance provider's constitutional right under an improper delegation of authority is among the many court cases being held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law effectively requires government of Guam health insurance bidders to include the island's sole private hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, within their networks.

TakeCare attorney Louie Yanza asked the federal court for a 45-day extension to the deadlines given for parties to file discovery and expert disclosure. He stated in court documents filed on April 9 that the defendant’s counsel has agreed to the extension due to difficulties posed by the COVID-19 virus.

The “plaintiff has faced difficulty in attempting to locate an expert witness due to the pandemic in the United States and discovery had been affected due to the lockdown and social distancing protocols,” Yanza stated in court documents.

He asked to extend deadlines for the case to late May.

The case was scheduled to go to trial in the District Court of Guam on Oct. 15.

TakeCare contends the local law is "the textbook example of an improper delegation of executive power” because it allows a private entity – Guam Regional Medical City – to disqualify a health insurance company from participating in the procurement of GovGuam health insurance without any oversight from the government itself.

Both parties also await a decision to have Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo recuse himself from the case.

Bordallo told the parties that he had previously disqualified himself from the case when it was before the Superior Court of Guam. He also disclosed that he has a relative who works at Guam Memorial Hospital, Post files state.