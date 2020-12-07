Pandemic hits fireworks business hard, 2021 could roll in very quietly

Clouds loom over Guam's pyrotechnics business with at least two major New Year's Eve fireworks displays already canceled and others not booked, barely four weeks before 2021 rolls in.

"Business is down," said Jeff Sanchez, owner of ShowPro Pyrotechnics.

It's been a rough year for the business, as public events where fireworks displays are among the main attractions have been canceled, including the Guam Liberation Day festivities.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on tourism, Sanchez said, Guam seems to be on its way to usher in the new year without the usual sounds and bursts of colors and lights in the skies.

But he's not giving up hope.

"I'm hoping that GovGuam can still do something for the community because I think it’s a good morale booster," he said. "This very interesting 2020, we want to put it behind us and welcome a hopefully better year in 2021. And what better way to do that than with fireworks, right?"

While the Guam Visitors Bureau and LeoPalace Resort Guam already have canceled their fireworks displays, Sanchez said, it's not too late for other hotels, private businesses, the military or the government of Guam to decide to sponsor one.

It takes a minimum of two to three weeks to prepare for a fireworks display, he said, including the required government approvals.

"We're hoping that it's not going to be completely canceled," he said.

ShowPro Pyrotechnics, a subsidiary of JamzMedia Productions, has put on hundreds of fireworks shows since it was formed in 2012. The COVID-19 pandemic put the fireworks business at a standstill, he said, but the other businesses have been doing just fine.

GVB canceled its signature New Year's Eve fireworks display that annually lights up Tumon skies and those of surrounding areas over COVID-19 safety and financial concerns, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez confirmed Wednesday.

LeoPalace Resort Guam also canceled its display this year, Sanchez said.

Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, which has also been Sanchez's client, has not contacted his company and he understands the financial difficulties hotels are in, with little to no occupancy and employee layoffs and furloughs.

Some people have taken to social media, saying, despite there being no tourists on Guam, the island should put up a fireworks display for local residents to say goodbye to what's been a difficult year and to ring in 2021.

Adelup has not commented on the topic of fireworks yet, but Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio are hosting a drive-thru illuminated Christmas display at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña from Dec. 4 to Jan. 4.

Sanchez said if Guam ends up not having any fireworks displays at all to greet the new year, people can certainly watch the fireworks in different parts of the world on TV or online.

"I believe Australia is still going to have their signature New Year's Eve show. They're one of the best in the world. I would watch that. They're in the same time zone as us," he said.