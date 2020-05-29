Paradise Fitness 'playing it safe' in gyms' reopening

Paradise Fitness is eager to welcome clients back to its three locations, but only if it can be done safely, said General Manager Michael Sgro.

The gyms may have been allowed to reopen on May 25, but a spike of COVID-19 cases this week caused Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to delay the lifting of some restrictions.

"We anticipated to possibly open on Monday but she wants to pull back and play it safe, and that is kind of our stance too," said Sgro, "That's like our slogan that we are running with: 'Paradise Fitness is playing it safe.'"

To that end the company has been busy during the two-month pandemic-imposed closure, researching and studying how to ensure the highest safety standards when the facilities do reopen.

Sgro said the company has become familiar with some of the global standards for disinfecting and sanitizing during the pandemic. Special fogging and misting machines were purchased for each location and all exercise machines will be sprayed down and cleaned during a 3- to 4-hour midday "sanitation break."

Staff was "extensively trained" on COVID-19 protocol and temperature checks will be taken at each center with digital thermometers, "to assure no one is coming into the facility with a fever or flu-like symptoms – that's first and foremost," said Sgro.

Twice as many sanitizing stations with medical-grade wipes will be available and announcements will be made every 15 to 30 minutes on the proper etiquette of wiping down machines before and after each use.

Group classes will resume, but limited slots based on the square footage of the studio will be available on a first come, first-served reservation basis.

Free medical-grade masks will be available for all members if they don't have masks when they check in, and custom Paradise Fitness masks have been made for the first 100 members to check in at each facility when the gyms are reopened.

Sgro said Paradise did a membership survey last week and found many of the 6,000 active members are ready to come back.

"A lot of them are struggling. There are only so many home workouts you can do," he said. "They can't wait for us to open and they gave us good feedback. It's nice to see that our members are excited to see us reopen."

Sgro added that, in addition to taking the proper safety precautions, exercise also is "part of the solution" to keeping people healthy.

"Exercise is medicine, and you need a strong immune system. We are preventable health care at the end of the day. It's up to us to keep a clean and safe environment and get our members to comply and embrace this change," he said.