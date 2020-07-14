Pay-Less foundation gives to local food banks

DONATION: Pay-Less Community Foundation on July 7 presented donations to two island food banks. From left, front: Carina Pegarido, Pay-Less marketing manager; Marie Benito, Pay-Less Community Foundation president; Mike Benito, Pay-Less general manager; C.J. Urquico, The Salvation Army Development/PR Coordinator; Stephanie Torres, Pay-Less community relations coordinator; Azucena Sarrosa, Pay-Less promotions ambassador; Captain Kari, The Salvation Army commanding officer; Captain Eric, The Salvation Army commanding officer; Doris Royal, Archdiocese of Agana Ministry to the Homeless program director; Kathy Calvo, Pay-Less president and CEO; and Rosae Calvo, Pay-Less Community Foundation Vice President. Photo courtesy of Pay-Less Community Foundation

The Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation presented a third set of canned food donations from their COVID-19 Food Drive to local food banks being run by the Archdiocese of Agana's Ministry to the Homeless and The Salvation Army Family Services Center.

“A core tenet of the Pay-Less Markets’ mission statement is to ‘Care for our Community,’” said Kathy R. Calvo, Pay-Less president and CEO. “We will continue to assist the underserved specially during this challenging time.”

Pay-Less Supermarkets hosted the “COVID-19 Food Drive” at all store locations from April 24, through June 30.

Food donation boxes were provided at the front of the stores where customers were able to donate canned foods and/or non-perishable items. The first round of food donations was delivered on May 12 and the second round on May 28.

In addition, the foundation placed coin box donations upon checkout at each register. The community’s monetary donations raised approximately $4,000 to date. The foundation used these contributions to purchase items to include in the third round of food donated on July 7.

The foundation is asking the community to continue to assist in their efforts to fight hunger. Coin donation boxes will be available at all eight store locations until the end of July.  

