Pay-Less foundation gives to local food banks

The Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation presented a third set of canned food donations from their COVID-19 Food Drive to local food banks being run by the Archdiocese of Agana's Ministry to the Homeless and The Salvation Army Family Services Center.

“A core tenet of the Pay-Less Markets’ mission statement is to ‘Care for our Community,’” said Kathy R. Calvo, Pay-Less president and CEO. “We will continue to assist the underserved specially during this challenging time.”

Pay-Less Supermarkets hosted the “COVID-19 Food Drive” at all store locations from April 24, through June 30.

Food donation boxes were provided at the front of the stores where customers were able to donate canned foods and/or non-perishable items. The first round of food donations was delivered on May 12 and the second round on May 28.

In addition, the foundation placed coin box donations upon checkout at each register. The community’s monetary donations raised approximately $4,000 to date. The foundation used these contributions to purchase items to include in the third round of food donated on July 7.

The foundation is asking the community to continue to assist in their efforts to fight hunger. Coin donation boxes will be available at all eight store locations until the end of July.