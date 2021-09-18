Pay-Less Markets announced Friday the launch of its Måolek Rewards digital coupon and loyalty program. The program rewards customers points for purchases, which they can then redeem for a selection of free products at various tiers, according to a release from Pay-Less.

Customers can also avail of digital coupons which they can view online and redeem at the Måolek Rewards terminals at checkout. Customers will have automatic enrollment in Pay-Less promotions and sweepstakes. Paper entry forms will no longer be necessary.

In addition, customers can apply their existing discounts for Calvo’s Lifestyle Club and Fresh Savings for Seniors simply by being a Måolek Rewards member.

The loyalty program is free and customers can enroll through the in-lane terminal, customer kiosk in any Pay-Less store, or online at paylessmarkets.com/maolekrewards.

“This program is cutting edge and is just the beginning. We are excited and proud to be able to offer this technology to reward our customers,” said Mike Benito, executive vice president and general manager of Pay-Less Markets.

Kathy Calvo, president and CEO, added, “Måolek, of course, means 'good' and is aligned with what we strive to offer in value, product selection and service when shopping in our stores each and every day.”

Future plans include a community donations component and rewarding customers through a club program, which will offer deeper discounts and other rewards for customers who purchase a group of similar items frequently, such as natural and organic items, wine and spirits, produce or meat.

For more information, visit paylessmarkets.com.