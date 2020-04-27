Pay-Less launches drive for Salvation Army, Ministry to the Homeless

The Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation will host the COVID-19 Food Drive for Archdiocese of Agana’s Ministry to the Homeless, formerly Kåmalen Karidåt, and The Salvation Army Family Services.

This food drive is to help residents who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These two nonprofit organizations have expressed their growing need of food donations especially during these tenuous times,” said Kathy Calvo, president of Pay-Less Markets, in a press release. "As a food retailer, Pay-Less Markets hopes to be a conduit between the community and these organizations in order to help fill this need. We are constantly looking for ways that we can help our local community."

Beginning April 24 and throughout the quarantine period, the community can donate monetary or product donations at Pay-Less Markets. For the in-store food drive, customers are able to donate items by placing goods in donation boxes located at the front of each store. The organizations have specifically requested canned goods or nonperishable food items such as canned fruits/meats/soups/veggies, mac and cheese, pastas, cereals, boxed milk and pancake mix.

In addition, Pay-Less Markets will have cash donation boxes at each of their store locations. The nonprofit organizations will receive 100%, of the monetary donations to purchase canned goods and nonperishable food items.

“This year marks our 12th year of giving back to nonprofits who champion our mission to provide the basic necessity of food to those with the greatest need in our community,” said Marie Benito, Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation president. "We are happy to implement a few initiatives to assist during this time, including a food drive and monetary donation boxes. With the generous donations from our community, we hope to help reduce hunger on our island amidst this COVID-19 crisis."