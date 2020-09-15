Pay-Less Markets announced on Monday its Market Deli and Bakery in the Maite Pay-Less location will be run by familiar faces in Guam's restaurant industry.

Makadeli LLC owners Lenny and Pika Fejeran, Lingo Quichocho and Robby Carbullido, plan to enhance the full-service deli with an assortment of quick meals on the go, meals for the whole family, and platters for large gatherings, Pay-Less announced.

Pay-Less and Makadeli LLC will offer comfort foods to go, ranging from hot foods to stations featuring sushi, sandwiches, and salads.

Leading the Makadeli team is Lenny and Pika who created Pika's Cafe, where Robby Carbullido was general manager for 10 years. In 2015, Lenny and Pika Fekeran, and chef Lingo created Kitchen Lingo which was a Hagåtña fine-dining and craft cocktails scene.

More recently, Pika and Lenny opened Kådu House, a local comfort food take-out restaurant in Mangilao.

The restaurant closed its doors in August, but the team and recipes have been transferred over to Market Deli.

Makadeli stated it plans to "continue the relationships we've built with our farmers, local artists, and other small businesses.

"We value our customers and strive to consistently provide them with the best products and our island hospitality. We strive to thrive together,” Pika Fejeran stated.

"The promise to provide fresh quality products all packaged into an exciting food shopping destination will be showcased through the partnership between Pay-Less and Makadeli," the partners stated.

“Pay-Less has been in business for over 70 years, but we are always looking to create new and exciting shopping experiences for our customers ...We are two local companies with similar visions, and it made perfect sense to partner with them,” stated Mike Benito, executive vice president of Pay-Less Markets.

Lenny Fejeran, Makadeli LLC partner, stated, "We did some consulting with them in 2018 and helped them design the Market Deli kitchen plan, but were not able to take on the operations at the time as we continued with our other restaurants. But now, with everything that has happened in the last five months with COVID, we consider this pivot into retail a blessing, as it will allow us to continue following our passion of cooking food that makes people happy. We've assembled a strong and capable team and are ready to get in there and get to work!"

Kathy R. Calvo, Pay-Less president and chief executive officer stated she is confident that “the experienced Makadeli LLC group will definitely raise the bar in the 2,400-square-foot Maite Market Deli. This is a win-win combination for both our teams and I’m confident our customers will be pleased.”