Pay-Less Supermarkets announced Friday in a press release plans for the renovation of its Micronesia Mall location.

On Jan. 10, the store temporarily closed its doors for renovation. Pay-Less will invest approximately $4.5 million in renovations to the 40,362-square-foot building, the company stated in its release.

New features of the renovated location will include a new entrance adjacent to the multilevel parking structure facing Fatima Road which will provide easier access to designated parking for patrons. A new 330-square-foot floral kiosk will feature fresh plants and handmade floral arrangements near the store entrance.

A new Marketplace will be built with four food and beverage tenants: Infusion Coffee & Tea Guam, Loco Bowlz Co., Lonestar Eats, and Crumbs. There will be a prepared food case that will feature grab-and-go items from popular island restaurants. The renovated store also will include a walk-in beer cave and an interactive Chagi Station which will allow vendors to sample wines, liquor and chesas.

Pay-Less also will expand its produce, meat and seafood, and the freeze and chill/dairy departments, and offer a larger variety of items to choose from.

Pay-Less will add online shopping with curbside pickup and feature four new self-checkout stands to allow customers to complete their transactions without a cashier for assistance.

The Micro-Mall Pay-Less Floral shop has moved to the Dededo location at the ONE store and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pay-Less also announced three personnel changes:

Nelson Santos has been promoted to store manager at the Oka Pay-Less store. He previously held the position of assistant store manager at the Dededo Pay-Less and has been employed for 10 years at Pay-Less, where he started as a cashier.

Alma Guiang has relocated from Oka to the Dededo Pay-Less as store manager. She has been employed at Pay-Less for 29 years and started as a cashier.

Pay-Less also announced the retirement of Hector De Leon after 41 years of service.

“For over 70 years, Pay-Less has been committed to our island community by raising the bar and continually improving our store facilities, equipment, product and service. We are excited about our Micronesia Mall store renovation as well as internal employee changes which will enhance your shopping experience,” said Kathy R. Calvo, Pay-Less CEO and president.