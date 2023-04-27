Pay-Less to host job fair on Saturday

Pay-Less Markets will host a job fair on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Human Resources Pay-Less Corporate office, Building B in Hagåtña, according to a press release from the supermarket organization.

The company stated it builds valued and impassioned employees through customer service, department trainings and employee development programs. Pay-Less will be accepting applications to establish a list of qualified applicants for the following positions: accountant/supervisor, accounting clerk, bagger, carpenter, cashier, chief people officer, chief people officer assistant, floral supervisor, freeze and chill stocker, freeze and chill supervisor, general helper/painter, grocery stocker, head cashier, human resource assistant, human resource clerk, IT technician, loss prevention officer, meat cutter, meat merchandiser, warehouse person, delivery driver, general helper, yard maintenance/driver, sales representative, produce assistant supervisor, produce attendant, produce supervisor, schematics merchandiser, schematics supervisor, shift supervisor, variety stocker.

The company is seeking the following qualities in potential employees:

• Good interpersonal skills, written and oral communication skills.

• Be team-oriented and able to work flexible hours.

• Able to learn quickly and multitask.

• Dependable.

• A valid health certificate.

• AB chauffeur's license (applicable to warehouse driver positions).

• ABC license (applicable to cashiers).

Pay-Less Supermarkets Inc. was established in 1950. From just one modest store, it has grown to eight stores across the island.

For more information, visit www.paylessmarkets.com.