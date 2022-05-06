Pay-Less Distribution Center has named Christopher P. Sgro general manager of PDC, Pay-Less Markets announced May 4 in a press release.

Sgro is a 2005 Father Duenas Memorial School graduate and a 2008 University of Portland Pamplin School of Business graduate with a degree in finance. He has previously worked as an operations manager of Pepsi Guam Bottling Co. He was also previously employed by the Guam Economic Development Authority as an industry development specialist, where he assisted initiatives in agriculture, export, tourism and green energy.

"This is an exciting time for PDC Wholesale, and I am delighted to be taking up this position," Sgro said. "With my food manufacturing and wholesale background, I am committed to furthering the growth of PDC’s services, including the new produce processing plant, the upgraded USDA-certified meat processing facility and the numerous exciting lines that PDC distributes to our island community.”

PDC is a subsidiary of Pay-Less Markets Inc. PDC Wholesale was established in 2016 as a wholesale company that distributes a variety of products specializing in produce, meat, dairy and grocery items.