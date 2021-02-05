On Feb. 2, Sen. Sabina Perez introduced Bill No. 52-36, that aims to expand procurement law to include complete disclosure of ownership, financial interest and conflicts of interest, according to a media release from Perez's office.

“This procurement reform allows the government of Guam to know who it is doing business with," Perez stated.

These changes are to highlight the information required to be disclosed, which concerns the true identity, reliability and integrity of the bidder or offeror, making it a matter of responsibility, not responsiveness, according to the release.

The procurement law presently limits the transparency and accountability of participants interested in providing services to the government of Guam. The disclosure could reasonably be expected to ensure effective oversight of the expenditure of public funds.

“Local procurement laws safeguard public funds through transparency and accountability measures. Bill No. 52-36 (COR) is another measure to increase procurement transparency.” Perez stated.

The proposed measure intends to reduce the risk of fraud and the avoiding of debarment. Bill 52-36 will go beyond the award and follow through the life of the contract.

Bill 52-36 improves on the practice of disclosure in procurement law, added Perez.