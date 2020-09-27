Sen. Sabina Flores Perez announced Sunday she has introduced Bill 413-35 to adopt the Guam Tropical Energy Code.

By reestablishing a minimum building energy standard for Guam, the measure aims to reduce the overall cost of home ownership, and limit Guam’s carbon footprint. The bill is co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Sen. Joe S. San Agustin.

The Guam Tropical Energy Code is an updated set of building standards promoting energy conservation and was specifically developed by local experts for use in Guam’s tropical climate, the senator stated in a press release.

Once enacted, it will set minimum standards for lighting, air conditioner unit ratings, and other construction methods and standards that impact energy use. Such standards will apply to new construction on Guam, as well as remodeling projects to existing structures that are significant enough to require a building permit.

“By implementing the GTEC, which emphasizes smarter construction and the use of sound energy conservation technology, we can help the environment while also realizing significant savings in home ownership costs,” Perez stated in a press release.

For decades, Guam enforced a minimum building energy code. However, when Public Law 30-199 updated Guam’s building and fire codes in September 2010, the decision was made not to adopt the International Energy Efficiency Code, as it required construction measures unsuited for Guam, such as cold-weather insulation, according to Perez.

Instead, Public Law 30-199 required that the newly created Guam Building Code Council review, amend and adopt the Model Tropical Energy Code for use on Guam, she stated.

The Model Tropical Energy Code is a federally funded energy conservation code based on widely used industry standards and provided for use by tropical jurisdictions – namely Hawaii, American Samoa, Saipan, Puerto Rico, and Guam – as a starting point from which to develop localized energy codes.