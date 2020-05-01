Personal Finance Center donates $10K to nurses

Personal Finance Center donated $10,000 to the Guam Nurses Association on Thursday to assist Guam's nurses with the purchase of personal protective equipment and continuing education classes.

"We are proud to support the Guam Nurses Association during these difficult times," Nelson Pegarido, chief executive officer and president of Personal Finance Center, stated in a release.

Frank Camacho, executive vice president and chief operating officer, added, "Nurses are at the front lines fighting the coronavirus and keeping our island's families safe and healthy. We appreciate everything they do for us."

Guam Nurses Association President Rose Grino said the money will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for nurses throughout the island and for continuing education.

"It is important that nurses stay safe and continue to educate themselves about the threats to the health of our people," she said.

'Nurses Make a Difference'

May is National Nurses Month, with the theme "Nurses Make a Difference." All month long, the island will be honoring the island's nurse heroes.

"Personal Finance Center supports the work of the Guam Nurses Association and extends a special thank you to all nurses for their valuable contributions that help shape and elevate the status of nursing on Guam," the release added.