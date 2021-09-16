The PFC group announced Wednesday that it has streamlined its family of companies and named key executives to lead its businesses, according to a media release from PFC Group.

The PFC group of companies is owned by Camacho Holdings LLC, and comprises members of the Camacho family. PFC Finance has been locally owned and operated for 45 years, according to the release.

In recent years, the group has expanded to include PFC Investments, PFC Insurance, and PFC Development.

The group announced its new leadership team:

• Nelson H.V. Pegarido was named president and CEO of Camacho Investments Corp. which does business as PFC Investments. Pegarido was previously the president and CEO of Personal Finance Center and has been with the company for 34 years.

• Francis P. Camacho was named president and CEO of Personal Finance Center dba PFC Finance. Camacho was previously executive vice president and chief operating officer of PFC and has held leadership roles with the company for 20 years.

• Jeffrey A. Schindler was named president and CEO of CAM5 Real Estate dba PFC Development. Schindler has a master of Business Administration degree, with years of experience in project management.

• Lin Hynson Perez was named president and CEO of PFC Insurance. Perez has 12 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry.

• Eloy S. Lizama was named senior vice president and chief financial officer of Camacho Investments Corp. dba PFC Investments, PFC Finance, PFC Development, and PFC Insurance. Lizama joined the company a year ago with more than 10 years of leadership experience in finance.

• Elizabeth P. Lizama was named senior vice president and chief credit officer of Personal Finance Center dba PFC Finance. Lizama has worked with the company for 28 years.

• Zenaida Santos was named senior vice president and money certificates teller manager for Personal Finance Center dba PFC Finance. Santos has served with the company for 32 years.

Anthony R. Camacho, chairman of the board, said, “The rebranding and alignment of the Camacho family of businesses under the PFC name will allow us to meet the growing needs of our customers. PFC is a proven brand that was built on trust, and I am confident that our leadership teams will continue to build upon that legacy and keep our customers at the center of everything we do.”

As part of its branding, all entities under the Camacho family of companies now fall under the parent company PFC Investments and carry the PFC name – PFC Finance, PFC Insurance, and PFC Development – to better align the products and services.

“We are one big family of companies, and synergizing our efforts from a branding and marketing standpoint will help our customers to easily identify us,” Camacho said.