Pacific Federal Management Inc. announced in a press release issued Friday that the company earned a National Safety Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors, which was presented at the 33rd annual Excellence in Construction Awards during ABC Convention 2023 in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. Pacific PFM won an Excellence Award for demonstrating its unwavering commitment to safety, the company said in its release. The award was presented to 49 contractors nationwide.

"We are honored and proud that a locally owned construction company and small business like ours is being recognized on a national level," said PFM President Robert Salas. "This award is a testament of the culture of safety we've created within our company. It doesn’t matter if our employees work as a laborer at a job site or provide administrative support in our office, everyone undergoes safety training and obtains the necessary certifications to perform their tasks,” added Salas.

The 2022 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum or Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2022, reflective of their 2021 safety performance data. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Health and Safety Committee.

“World-class safety and total human health are essential pillars of the culture of ABC member companies – and those priorities are exemplified by these contractors,” said Milton Graugnard, 2023 national chair of the ABC board of directors, who also is the executive vice president of Cajun Industries LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Pacific Federal Management prioritizes taking care of its employees, their greatest asset. Among the NSEA winners are several ABC Top Performers, leading contractor members ranked by work hours, demonstrating the positive impact of implementing strong safety programs.”

The National Safety Excellence Awards are presented in three major North American Industry Classification System code categories: NAICS 236 – Construction of Buildings; NAICS 237 – Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction; and NAICS 238 – Specialty Trade Contractors.

The STEP Safety Management System, the standard for developing world-class safety management systems in construction, is designed to help both large and small contractors evaluate every aspect of their corporate safety and health programs and identify opportunities for improvement. CNA, one of ABC’s eight strategic partners, is the presenting sponsor of the National Safety Excellence Awards, according to the release.