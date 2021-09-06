Philippine Airlines over the weekend assured air travelers and cargo customers across the globe the airline will continue flying even after its recent filing in a U.S. court for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

Philippine Airlines' twice-weekly Guam-Manila, Manila-Guam flights in September will continue, said Connie Moral-Mayers, sales manager for the airline's general service agent on Guam, Goodwind Travel and Tour Corp.

The airline's September schedule shows it flies Sunday and Thursday evenings from Manila to Guam and Monday and Friday morning from Guam to Manila.

The airline stated it expects to obtain $150 million in fresh financing and emerge from bankruptcy reorganization in a few months.

"We will continue to fly and to serve our customers throughout this process. It is business as usual for us. PAL continues to increase domestic and international flights as travel demand recovers with the easing of travel restrictions, and we will roll out new products and services that help make flying safer and more convenient," the Philippines' flag carrier said in a statement.

The airline has survived natural disasters from volcanic eruptions and devastating earthquakes to deadly storms, as well as the Asian financial crisis in the 1990s and the various Philippine government upheavals over the past few decades, but it has been hardest hit – for more than a year now – by the disruption of international and domestic travel due to COVID-19.

Travel downturn wiped out $2B in revenue

Gilbert Santa Maria, president and chief operating officer of PAL, in a video message, described the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the airline.

"Philippine travel volumes collapsed 75% from about 30 million passengers from 2019 to just 7 million in 2020," Santa Maria said.

"Philippine Airlines had to cancel more than 80,000 flights, inconveniencing more than 1.5 million passengers, stranding tens of thousands of Filipinos overseas and foreign guests in the Philippines, and wiping out more than 2 billion U.S. dollars in revenue," Santa Maria said.

"We survived the last 11 months by stretching our liquidity through extraordinary cost control efforts and deferral of capital expenditures. Through all of this, Philippine Airlines has continued to fly with the support of all stakeholders. Our major lessors and lenders deferred more than $360 million in aircraft lease and loan payments. Our suppliers extended payment terms even as they continued to provide us with goods and services. Our primary shareholder infused over $130 million in emergency liquidity while we raised over $70 million from the sale of a nonstrategic asset."

PAL employees made sacrifices as well, he said. "Our employees contributed more than $60 million through voluntary pay cuts and extended leaves without pay and, in compliance with Department of Labor guidelines, the airline kept their jobs and sustained their medical benefits throughout 2020," Santa Maria said.

"As the pandemic is raging, we generated over $160 million in contribution margin and the restoration of regular commercial flights beginning with selected routes at low frequencies in June as well as from mounting all cargo and repatriation flights," Santa Maria said. "We have gradually added routes and flights in line with the slow recovery of demand but we are a long way from full restoration. Today, we operate 21% of our pre-pandemic flights."

On Sept. 3, the airline announced it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in the Southern District of New York. A parallel filing will be made in the Philippines, according to the airline.

"This step is part of a set of major agreements PAL has reached with substantially all of our stakeholders, and with one objective: to build a stronger Philippine Airlines so that we can serve our customers better and continue our mission as a full-service airline and flag carrier of the Philippines," the airline stated.

"The restructuring will enable PAL to emerge with fresh capital, lower debt and a sturdier financial foundation for the future," the airline stated.

Lucio Tan, chairman and CEO of PAL, in a video message read by his grandson, Lucio C. Tan III, expressed continued confidence in the airline and its role in domestic and global travel.

The chairman purchased a controlling share of PAL in 1993 when the Philippine government moved to privatize the airline, which marks its 80th anniversary this year.

The PAL chairman said he and his family are committing to the complete recovery of Philippine Airlines.

"We firmly support the management and employees of PAL as they undergo the restructuring process. Together, we will deliver an airline with a reorganized balance sheet, streamlined workforce and a renewed sense of mission. It has always been the duty of Philippine Airlines to support jobs and livelihoods throughout our island country and to provide global connections that link the Philippine economy to key markets worldwide. In times of national crisis, we are here to serve the Filipino people today. I give you this assurance: Like the Philippine flag, he will continue to stand tall and strong. The national carrier and premier airline of Philippines, Philippine Airlines, will keep flying now and long into the future," the PAL chairman said.

Guam role

The Tan family has long ties to Guam with investments in real estate holdings and retail including the Micronesia Mall.

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez, CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, noted the airline's integral role in Guam's tourism economy, humanitarian operations, and cultural ties between the Philippines and Guam.

"Philippine Airlines has been a mainstay serving our community. Their entrance into the Guam market was a godsend. They allowed travel to the Philippines and beyond at a very competitive fare," Gutierrez said. "They were always ready to assist Guam in time of disasters, especially after Typhoon Pongsona on Dec. 8, 2002, and Typhoon Chata’an, when dozens of generators and tens of thousands of (bottles of) drinking water were shipped here. Philippine Airlines is a great corporate citizen – thanks to Dr. Lucio Tan."