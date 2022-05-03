The Bistro, an iconic restaurant located at the Pacific Islands Club Guam in Tumon, announced Monday it's open with daily service for breakfast, lunch, and dinner - and will begin its Sunday brunch offering this Sunday in time for Mother’s Day.

The Bistro serves contemporary American cuisine in an upscale, yet relaxed, atmosphere. The restaurant overlooks stunning Tumon Bay and offers panoramic views of the Pacific and Guam’s vibrant sunsets from its picture windows. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday for breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sundays, The Bistro serves brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bistro is open for dinner daily from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce The Bistro’s reopening. Our team is ready to welcome back our customers to experience the Bistro they know and love while inviting new guests to learn why the Bistro has been a resident favorite for many years,” said Ben Ferguson, general manager of PIC. “The reopening of the Bistro is another positive sign that tourism is returning. As visitor arrivals begin to increase, we felt it was time to bring back our team to offer another top-quality dining experience for the island.”