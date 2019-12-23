Pohnpei team wins $5K in Micronesia's first Startup Weekend

Hoping to improve convenience in the Federated States of Micronesia island state of Pohnpei, a group of young entrepreneurs have created a delivery service of various goods called Drop & Drop to win the first Startup Weekend Micronesia challenge.
“As a person who used to live in the city where life is fast-paced and you can get served as long as you have a phone, moving to Pohnpei is the opposite. Door-to-door delivery doesn’t exist,” said team member Michelle Kamber. “I’m very grateful for the Startup Weekend and for all the people behind it to help us bring up our business ideas. The people of Pohnpei need delivery services to move things faster and bury the mañana habit.”
Kamber and teammates Bernarda Mathias, Yolanda Waltu, and Yuchi Leopold created Drop & Drop – a delivery service that will bring to Pohnpei residents anything from food items to laundry.
In January, the team receives $5,000 in seed funding courtesy of Bank of Guam to start its business.
30 teams from 7 islands
The Startup Weekend challenge is a three-day entrepreneurial event associated with Google Techstars Startup Weekend. It was organized by professional master of business administration students from the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration in partnership with the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network.
Held in November, the challenge had 30 teams – 119 participants – from seven Micronesian islands.
Startup Weekend events have been launched in more than 150 countries globally. The first one held in this region was in Guam in 2014, and it expanded to Saipan in 2016. This was the first year it has been offered in Palau, Chuuk, Kosrae, Yap, and Pohnpei.
“In just 54 hours, participants experienced the highs, lows, excitement and pressure that contribute to the life of a startup,” said Ione Skye Llagas, a PMBA student at the University of Guam and program manager for the event. “The Startup Weekend Micronesia team was able to accomplish our goal for this project – to inspire and give the participants a fun and experiential environment to work on their business ideas.”
Other winning teams in Micronesia
Each island had its own winning team, all of which received prizes from local sponsors. The teams that won at the local level were:
• Chuuk: BioVerse, a business to make eco-friendly bags out of taro and tapioca. Team members: AM Johnson, Deondre Anne Zaldivar, KM Edwin, Mark Mathew Tammad, Aliksrue Tolenna and Kiva Rinae Meno.
• CNMI: Islander RC, a remote-control car racetrack business idea by Korky Aguon.
• Guam: IslaCor, Damen Michael Borja’s business startup idea for a mobile tour guide application that provides the locations of Guam’s hidden gems.
• Kosrae: Carve with Heart, a business specializing in hand-carved cutting boards and utensils using mahogany and reclaimed wood. Team members: Greg George, Paliknoa Sigrah and Srue George.
• Palau: Alii Blengur, an authentic Palauan restaurant idea by Yoslau Victor that is designed to cater to tourists while promoting the Palauan culture.
• Yap: 691 Mogethin Buffet, a buffet restaurant business that partners with local farmers and fishermen to offer locally sources dishes. Team members: Abigail Mongon, Arleen Tretnoff, Jaret Tailigtog, Jesher Elab and Beriteiti Margie Teburea.