Pohnpei team wins $5K in Micronesia's first Startup Weekend

TEAM POHNPEI: Professional master of business administration students at the University of Guam organized and hosted Startup Weekend Micronesia events on Guam and Saipan and, for the first time, Palau, Chuuk, Kosrae, Yap and Pohnpei. One team per island won the challenge, and the Pohnpei team also won the event overall. Photo courtesy of University of Guam