Pop-up event Saturday to feature 20 women-owned Guam small businesses

The Business Women's Network of the Guam Chamber of Commerce will hold its first pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Guam Chamber office in downtown Hagåtña, the group announced in a press release.

"We're excited to showcase over 20 women-owned, homegrown small businesses at this event," said Catherine Castro, Guam Chamber president. "As we commemorate our local culture and women's history month in March, we have invited local women entrepreneurs to the Chamber to showcase their products and services to the residents of Guam."

The event is free to attend. Island residents can support participating local businesses that will have products on hand to sell.

The Chamber Business Women's Network is a committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce that is focused on enhancing personal and professional growth, and connecting women of all career levels to strengthen professional networks and engage in the Guam business community.

The pop-up event will feature the following vendors:

• Artsy Craftsy and Beyond

• CC Creative

• Creations by TSkye

• Drip Served Daily

• Dudus Girl Guam

• Flame Tree Candle Co.

• ForgedbyFaith671

• Guam Baby Co.

• Hafa Clay Collection

• Hunny Threads

• Isla Charms

• Just Crunchies

• KC Creations

• LEAF

• NewGen

• Numa’lo Refillery

• Pinkerbell

• RaiRoseRue Collection

• Styles by Kim

• Sugar Fix Guam

• The GuDog Supply

• Umi & Meg Collection.