Port: Ratings agency upgrades agency's outlook

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its outlook for the Port Authority of Guam from negative to stable and affirmed its 'A' long-term rating on the agency’s outstanding series 2018 Port Revenue Bonds, the agency announced in a press release.

“The outlook revision reflects our view that, despite the economic disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, volume levels at the port have remained relatively stable and resilient from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 and continuing into fiscal 2021, given the essentiality of the port to Guam, supporting financial metrics that remain in line with our expectations at the current rating level,” Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings stated in a report quoted in the release.

The Port of Guam has been largely stable between fiscal 2018 and 2020 with containers growing to 85,143 in fiscal 2020 from 84,954 in fiscal 2019 and with fiscal 2021 year-to-date levels at 2.7% ahead of fiscal 2020 through the month of August, the agency stated in the press release.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio said the upgraded rating is a result of the agency’s efforts to deliver responsible and transparent financial management.