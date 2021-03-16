The Port Authority of Guam project to rehabilitate Hotel Wharf and the Highway 11 roadway reconstruction moved a step forward with the signing of the construction management services for the two projects on Monday.

Port Authority General Manager Rory J. Respicio signed the contract with GHD Inc.

GHD Inc. will work with the Port’s Planning, Procurement and Engineering Divisions to write the Invitation For Bid for the projects and to ensure that the Port meets all timelines and stays within budget, the Port stated in a press release.

The amount of the construction management services contract was not indicated in the press release.

The rehabilitation project is being funded through a $10 million federal grant along with local port funds and work will include reinforcing the old wharf and building a security fence, installing lighting and constructing other surface work. The Port Authority of Guam won approval for a 2016 TIGER VIII grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the $10 million for Hotel Wharf improvements. Transferred from the U.S. Navy in 1989 to the government of Guam, the Hotel Wharf was constructed in 1948.

Additional funds will be used to upgrade the access road on the Glass Breakwater leading to the wharf, the Port stated.

The upgrades to Hotel Wharf will bring it into compliance with the U.S. Coast Guard criteria to regain certification as a designated waterfront facility and also will expand wharf capacity to alleviate any congestion at the main cargo terminal due to Guam being major a transshipment port for the region, the Port press release stated.

Hotel Wharf was the subject of a years-long legal dispute involving a former developer, Guam YTK, which was seeking payment on a $14 million arbitration panel award for alleged breach of contract, among other claims. In June 2019, the Supreme Court of Guam tossed out the arbitration award because it was based on a 45-year lease agreement on Hotel Wharf that was not valid. The Port had the authority to enter into a five-year lease, but beyond that, any government property lease requires legislative approval, which the Port Authority didn't have, court documents state.

Hotel Wharf was a Navy property that was turned over to the government of Guam and had fallen into disrepair.

"This extensive work being done is in line with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's vision to create a cruise ship industry and offer other industries for our people," Respicio said. “This is a major milestone in our progress at the seaport to modernize our Port into a world-class facility.”