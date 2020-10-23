The Guam Daily Post offices have undergone professionally conducted deep cleaning and sanitizing after two of its team members at the Tamuning office tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days.

"Contact tracing was immediately conducted and a professional cleaning company conducted deep cleaning and sanitation of the office space and common areas as soon as the cases were confirmed," the company stated.

"We are monitoring our team members as they remain in isolation," the Post stated.

"The majority of our team members have been working remotely over the past several months and continue to do so," according to the company.

The team's print and visual journalists, as long as they don't test positive, will report from the field only when necessary and when outdoors, the company stated. They will keep masks on and be mindful to keep socially distanced at all times.

None of the company's newspaper delivery team members tested positive, according to the company.

"The health and safety of our team, their families and our customers are paramount. We have a 100% face mask policy for both our team and customers," the company stated. "We limit interactions with customers to those conducted through a glass partition. Sanitizing of the office is also done daily."