Funds that small businesses obtained through the federal Paycheck Protection Program cannot be used as a reserve for a rainy day, for facility improvements, for retroactive pay prior to loan disbursements or to pay employee bonuses.

This is according to Guam Bankers Association President Edward Untalan and U.S. Small Business Administration Guam Branch Manager Kenneth Lujan.

"It is not intended for any retro payments prior to disbursements or to give an employee a pay raise or bonus," Lujan said.

PPP's intent is to protect employees' paychecks for up to eight weeks, he said.

The eight-week period begins on the date the lender makes the first disbursements of the PPP loan to the borrower.

"It is intended to protect the employees' salary levels that were realized prior to Feb. 15, 2020, and to ensure workers remain paid and employed for that eight-week period," Lujan said.

The SBA-administered PPP is part of the federal government's efforts to help small businesses in states and territories affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The money cannot be used as a reserve for a rainy day, for improvements in the building or facility, or bonuses," said Untalan, of First Hawaiian Bank.

If the business does not plan to rehire staff or use it for payroll, "then it is best to return the money," Untalan said.

At least 1,206 of Guam's small businesses were approved for $93.7 million in PPP loans as of May 8, the latest data from SBA shows. This is for the second round of PPP funding.

Loan forgiveness

On Guam and across the country, small businesses have lingering questions about how their PPP loan can be "forgiven."

According to SBA, the loan will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.

At least 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll.

"If the business utilizes the funds for its intended purpose, the payroll costs would be forgiven. The forgiveness period of coverage is eight weeks," Lujan said.

Loan forgiveness, according to SBA, is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees, and maintaining salary levels.

Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease, the agency said.

It's best for employers to refer to the SBA website and to talk to their certified public accountant if they have questions, Untalan said.

Over the week, all banks will be going back to the businesses receiving PPP loans to certify the use of the funds, "and they can then apply for forgiveness," he said.

Other potential issues

Untalan acknowledged the dilemma faced by many businesses that were closed because they were deemed nonessential.

Restaurants, for example, still cannot allow guests to dine in. They are still limited to takeout service.

As a result, many restaurant owners can allow only a portion of their pre-COVID-19 workforce to report to work because of limited operations.

"Employees can be rehired and brought into the workplace to do other things like cleaning, etc.," Untalan said. "They don't necessarily have to open."

However, he said, "75% of the money must be used to rehire or maintain your current employee levels."

Combined with the first PPP funding round, a total of at least 1,714 Guam small businesses have so far been approved for $196.1 million, based on SBA data.