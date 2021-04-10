PromoDrone, a San Diego-based drone advertising and promotions company, announced that it is partnering with Bella Wings Aviation of Guam in an international licensing partnership that is "the first of its kind," according to an April 9 release from PromoDrone.

"This partnership defines the framework of an entirely new (unmanned aerial vehicle) vertical that has been building over the past few years," the release stated.

During the pandemic, PromoDrone launched its “business-in-a-box” licensing model, by which operators in other territories can utilize PromoDrone’s banner system and processes to perform aerial advertising campaigns in their local markets. This new business model allows PromoDrone to scale its technology and simultaneously create entrepreneurial opportunities and jobs for UAV operators and professionals around the world, according to the release.

Charlie Hermosa, president and co-founder of Bella Wings Aviation, stated, “As the drone industry continues to evolve, we feel that PromoDrone’s innovative thinking is aligned with our core business. This is a unique disrupter to aerial advertising.” When asked about the partnership, PromoDrone founder and CEO Jamar Williams stated, “As an experienced and forward-facing drone company, Bella Wings Aviation is the perfect partner to take the drone advertising industry to the next level in Guam and the South Pacific region.”

● The partnership territory covers the Pacific Islands - Guam, the Federated States of Micronesia, Saipan, Palau, and the Marshall Islands - that have an annual combined estimated gross domestic product of $8 billion.

PromoDrone was founded in 2016, and specializes in out-of-home event advertising using a “flying billboard," according to the release.

Bella Wings Aviation is a drone solutions company based in Guam. The company was recently featured in "Drones in America."