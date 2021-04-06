Promotions Specialties on Monday announced major milestones, according to a press release.

The company has shifted to new ownership under L.T. Digi-Tell Enterprises Inc. following its 25th year anniversary which took place in the middle of the pandemic in July 2020.

This milestone is a major move for Promotions Specialties as the company refocuses on the rapidly expanding advertising and promotional gift market, the company stated in a press release.

Promotions Specialties has is a one-stop-shop for incentive, recognition and achievement awards products.

"Our most recent campaign brought in several new customers and increased sales for our client. We can help you do the same," stated Larry D. Halladay, president and owner at Promotions Specialties, in the press release. “We also provide service awards and corporate giftware for businesses. Recognition, achievement and academic awards for schools and sports leagues.”

Recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company included:

• Promoting Buy Local;

• Helping agencies spread awareness during the pandemic; and

• Local customizations of gifts/awards.

For more information, visit www.promoguam.com or www.facebook.com/PromotionsGU/.