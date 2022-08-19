'Proud and humbled': Guam's Longhorn Steakhouse awarded

Guam's Longhorn Steakhouse and its team were recognized by the restaurant's parent corporation and given an Excellence in Service and Operations award at the Longhorn Steakhouse conference held last week in Dallas, Texas, according to Richard Hart, franchise partner for Longhorn Steakhouse Guam.

This prestigious award was given to the Guam location among 550 locations around the U.S. and the globe.

“This award is given to one location only,” Hart said.

The recognition is gauged off an online survey that is on the guest check for restaurant customers, as well as an in-person inspection done by Greg Balogh, director of operations with Darden International, who was in Guam last month, Hart said.

“We were very excited to present this award to our staff. ... Guam has been through a very rough time the last few years, most especially in the restaurant business, and we do not have a lot of things to look back on and be proud of. This is certainly a beacon of light for our staff and our community, in my view,” he said.

Dona De Dios, managing partner of Longhorn Steakhouse Guam, was in Dallas last week to accept the award.

"We are very proud and humbled to know that all our hard work and dedication to the satisfaction of our guests is not going unnoticed," De Dios said. "The goal we strive for is to make every guest feel satisfied when they leave. We can't avoid making mistakes sometimes, but we can control how we respond to them. Our team members and managers are all fully committed to this goal each and every day.”

'We strive for quality'

De Dios said the steakhouse is committed to ensuring quality and satisfaction.

“We would like potential guests to know that we strive for quality in every turn of our day, from the cuts of meat we use, to the care we take in preparing our prime rib, the length we go to ensure proper training, uniforms standards and, most importantly, the cleanliness and safety of the environment we serve you in. Myself and our team members are all here to make sure you feel valued as a guest and that you feel you have gotten value in your experience with us,” she said.

Longhorn opened in May 2021 after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. Currently the restaurant employs 54 team members, Hart said, including hosts and hostesses, servers, bartenders, cooks and management.