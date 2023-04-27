Sen. Roy Quinata recently introduced Bill 103-37 that would extend the number of years a business can lease government land from five years to 30 years, according to a press release from his office.

“This bill is an important step forward for Guam,” said Quinata. “It will incentivize investment activity by providing businesses with more long-term stability and certainty in their leases.”

The bill seeks to address one of the issues highlighted during a roundtable discussion with key business and government representatives organized by the legislative committee with oversight of economic development, chaired by Quinata.

During the roundtable, stakeholders shared their concerns about challenges faced by local businesses when engaging in long-term projects or investments due to the limited duration of government leases available currently.

According to the senator, Bill 103 will help attract more businesses to Guam, create jobs and stimulate economic growth. It will also help local businesses establish themselves and provide stability for their operations in the long run, according to Quinata.

“I believe this is an important piece of legislation that will benefit our island and its people,” Quinata said. “It's time we create an environment where businesses can grow and thrive.”

According to the release, the bill also requires the governor or the relevant board of directors of the government of Guam to take action within 90 calendar days from the date of filing with the speaker to approve or disapprove any commercial contract, lease, permit, or license.

This proposed legislation follows recent efforts by Quinata to create a more conducive environment for investment activity in Guam, according to Quinata.