Raising Cane's hiring for new restaurant

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, known for its chicken finger meals – is hiring crew members for its first Guam restaurant, scheduled to open this spring inside the Micronesia Mall, according to a press release from Raising Cane's.

“We are hiring 40-50 cooks, cashiers and customer service crew members for our Micronesia Mall restaurant,” said Jian Qin, Raising Cane's area manager. “Starting pay is $9 for front of house and $9.50 for back of house.”

For more information visit www.raisingcanes.com to learn more about the brand. Interested applicants should call 671-486-5165.