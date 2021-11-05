Real estate data shows increased costs, bullish attitudes

Buyers in Guam are competing for a limited number of properties, a trend similar to what’s happening in the mainland, said Siska Hutapea, founder and president of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc.

“Buyers are competing for a limited number of properties and with most buyers having VA Loans, with zero down and housing allowance, the price increase is inevitable,” she stated in the Cornerstone third quarter newsletter.

According to a September report from the White House, for the past 40 years, housing supply has not kept pace with population growth. Researchers at Freddie Mac have estimated that the current shortage of homes is close to 3.8 million, up substantially from an estimated 2.5 million in 2018, the White House stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to Cornerstone data that looks at prices for residential, single-family dwellings and condos in Guam from 2014 to the first three quarters of 2021:

- Residential prices increased from $195,000 to $345,000.

- Single-family dwelling prices increased from $213,625 to $375,000.

- Condo prices increased from $167,200 to $257,500.

Faced with these increased prices, The Guam Daily Post asked Hutapea, whether a middle-income family can still afford to own a home.

Her answer was encouraging.

“The low interest rate pushed affordability up, and even though it starts to rise, it will remain low for a while,” she said. “Your first home does not have to be your dream home, just get your feet in the game. Building on family-owned land is ideal and just design a home that can grow with your family.”

From residential to commercial

The Cornerstone newsletter also noted that record prices are being paid for various apartment buildings, and buyers noted higher rent expectations. Additionally, construction costs continue to rise.

“Smaller commercial buildings are also in demand by owner-occupant buyers. Ready-to-build land with infrastructure are harder and harder to come by,” the newsletter reported.

Hutapea also noted that the 2020 census reported Guam's population decreased by 3.5% compared to 2010. However, Guam is “on the brink of population growth for the next 5 to 10 years.”

“Local market participants are definitely buying into this idea, with top sales in the first three quarters dominated by local buyers who are acting outside their comfort zone and pay to win,” according to the newsletter.

Bullish

Data shows that the three quarters of 2021 reflect a substantial increase in sales activity. Quarter-on-quarter sales in the second and third quarters increased by 88% and 71%, respectively, compared to 2020. Additionally, both quarters reflect sales volumes that are also higher than the same quarters in 2019, the Cornerstone data showed.

There are three notable real estate transactions that help point toward the bullish attitude investors have in Guam’s future, Hutapea noted.

The newsletter noted the sale of a Route 16 property purchased by Giant Construction Corp. for $1.5 million. The property is located near NAPA Auto Parts on the ever-busy Route 16 in Harmon. Additionally, Rex International sold a two-story commercial building and Butler buildings off Tun Jesus Crisostomo Street in Tamuning for $1.73 million.

On top of those sales is the $6.75 million sale of the iconic Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña, announced in September. Citadel Pacific Ltd. purchased that property.

Hutapea said it's clear that Guam is in for a few rough years as it goes through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Short-term-wise we are going to have some rough rides, obviously, because our main industry is not back. And we don’t really know how much it’s going to hurt us because we’re still kind of floating due to the federal stimulus money,” she said. “But everybody knows that we’re in for a rough ride short-term-wise, but in the long term, … investors are still bullish about Guam.”