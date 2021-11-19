Newly launched RealGoodys describes itself as a website for the growing cannabis industry in the CNMI, which will showcase all of the strains available to the public in partnership with its dispensary vendor partners, the company stated in a press release.

"RealGoodys is a place for the people to know where to go, on which dispensary has whichever strains the customers want," the release stated. "We created this online platform to help the CNMI community with their cannabis needs, let it either be for health reasons or for recreational purposes. We wanted a place for people to go online and not waste gas and further interaction with other people due to the rise of COVID."

The website allows visitors to the CNMI to place their cannabis order before arrival. This ensures customers that their order will not be sold out when they arrive, the company stated in the release.

RealGoodys also provides information to customers about the daily deals that are available in all dispensaries.

RealGoodys' current dispensary partners are:

• CanaMarianas.

• The Health Co.

• Saipan Select.

The RealGoodys website is realgoodys.com.