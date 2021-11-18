The Guam Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership meeting virtually on Wednesday, which featured Chairwoman Christine Baleto's year-end address and chamber President Catherine Castro's annual report to the membership.

The results of the chamber board elections were also announced. 80% of eligible members cast their ballots over a seven-day voting period, a historical record turnout for the organization.

The chamber membership elected seven board directors to fill seats for the 2022 chamber board. The five voting directors elected to serve a three-year term are:

Edward G. Untalan, executive vice president, Guam-CNMI Region manager, First Hawaiian Bank.

Tae Oh, president, Vantage Advertising.

Milton Morinaga, senior advisor, P.H.R. Ken Micronesia Inc.

Frank Cruz, vice president and general manager, Guam Fast Foods Inc. dba: KFC and Sbarro's.

William H. Calori, chief financial officer, Cabras Marine Corp. and Seabridge Inc.

The two alternate directors elected to serve a one-year term are David E. Silva III, vice president and general manager, Assurance Brokers Inc. Guam dba AB Risk Solutions, and Maureen Maratita, publisher, Glimpses of Guam.

Untalan was the highest vote-getter and will automatically serve on the chamber's executive committee in 2022.

The seven newly elected directors will join 13 holdovers and comprise the 2022 chamber board. The holdovers are: