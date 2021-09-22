Red Cross receives AK's latest donation

Atkins Kroll, through its Community Matters program, donated $1,914 to the American Red Cross Guam chapter in the AK Toyota Showroom on Tuesday, AK announced in a press release.

“American Red Cross of Guam has been there for our community during every disaster,” said AK President Wendi Herring. “As we navigate through this COVID pandemic, our American Red Cross Guam chapter continues to assist our families in need and we are honored to support their mission,” concluded Herring.

American Red Cross of Guam Executive Director Chita Blaise said she was appreciative.

“We are very grateful for your generosity in making the Red Cross a part of Atkins Kroll’s Community Matters program by donating $1,914 to the chapter,” said Blaise. “I understand this amount signifies the year that AK was established in Guam. I am very proud to add that the Red Cross on Guam was born two years after AK in 1916.”

The donated amount of $1,914 signifies the year Atkins Kroll was founded.