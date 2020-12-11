Redesigned 2021 Rogue now at Nissan Guam

Nissan Guam is introducing the redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue, bringing the most standard safety technologies in its class, a more family-centric interior, bold exterior and dynamic driving enhancements, sales manager Brian Downey stated in a release from Nissan Guam.

“The 2021 Rogue is more than just a makeover,” Downey said. “Nissan designers and engineers pulled out all the stops and this model completely raises the bar in the standard midsize crossover class, with major design changes and upgrades throughout.”

The 2021 Rogue features Safety Shield 360 technologies standard across all trim levels, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking, Nissan stated in its release. Additionally, the new Rogue also offers Nissan's innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness technology and Rear Door Alert as standard equipment on all grade levels.

“When it comes to safety technology, Nissan is changing the game by offering this caliber of safety features on all trim levels, and it’s a great feeling to be able to offer the peace of mind that your family, friends and fellow drivers will all be a little safer on the road,” said Downey.

The interior of the 2021 Rogue is a true "family hub," designed to provide comfort and utility for everyone in both the front and rear seats. Now, with the Nissan Intelligent Key feature, a driver or passenger can unlock a rear door with a touch of a button on the rear door handle (or unlock all doors by pressing twice), rather than needing to unlock with buttons on the front door handles, according to the release.