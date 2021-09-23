Thirty-five years after its introduction to the large SUV market, the Nissan Pathfinder has been reinvented from the ground up, and is available on Guam, according to Nissan Guam General Sales Manager Brian Downey.

The 2022 model includes a completely redesigned modern exterior, an all-new nine-speed transmission, a family-centric interior and advanced connectivity and safety features.

“As the latest model in the Nissan NEXT model lineup transformation, we’re thrilled to showcase the 2022 Pathfinder,” said Downey. “This reinvention, along with the upcoming 2022 Nissan Frontier arrival, puts Nissan well on their way to revolutionizing 10 models in 20 months. The future of Nissan has never looked brighter.”

“The exterior has been completely redesigned from the wheels up to mirror the strength and capability of the exciting upgrades you’ll find under the hood,” said Downey.

The 2022 Pathfinder includes:

• A 284-horsepower, 3.5-liter direct-injection V6.

• A 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity to tow boats, ATVs, trailers and more.

• Standard 8-passenger capacity or, for the first time on Pathfinder, available second-row captain's chairs with a no-tools-required removable center console.

• Second-row one-touch seating can now be utilized on both the driver and passenger sides.

• 12.3-inch digital dashboard provides the driver with a variety of easy-to-navigate screen options

• Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist and rear automatic braking.

• Four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive options.

• 21 miles per gallon for city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined for 2WD models.

• Premium package includes panoramic moonroof, power liftgate.

• Prices range from $40,454 to $57,398.