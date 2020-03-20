Home loans wholesaler Freddie Mac announced Thursday it is taking numerous actions to protect those affected – either directly or indirectly – by the novel coronavirus.

The company announced a nationwide suspension of all foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers living in homes owned by the company.

It also announced a variety of additional mortgage relief options, including an expansion of its forbearance program, to incorporate additional impacted borrowers.

These measures are effective immediately and apply to borrowers who are unable to make their mortgage payments due to a decline in income resulting from the impact of COVID-19, regardless of whether they have contracted the virus, the company stated.

Forbearance plans provide borrowers with payment relief for up to 12 months and suspend borrowers' late charges and penalties. The measures also suspend reporting to credit bureaus of past-due payments of borrowers who are in a forbearance plan as a result of hardships attributable to this national emergency.

"We are doing all we can to help those adversely impacted by the coronavirus, including by immediately suspending foreclosure sales and evictions during this challenging time," said Donna Corley, executive vice president and head of Freddie Mac's Single-Family division.

Borrowers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to contact the financial institution they send their monthly mortgage payments to – so they can explore one of the Freddie Mac options, the company stated.

Philip J. Flores, BankPacific CEO and chairman, said the relief efforts will offer "tremendous relief for Guam."