"Busy," was how JP Taik, manager of Sushi Rock, described how the lunch service has been since the reopening of the Agana Shopping Center restaurant over the weekend.

During the start of the governor's social distancing directive, the restaurant remained open for a time, but closed for renovation and housekeeping for the last couple of weeks, Taik said.

Over the past few days, the restaurant has been averaging more than 100 orders daily, he said.

"Trying to beef up still," he said. "Lunch services are still busy as our first weekday, already we're pretty flooded with orders."

While the restaurant is operating with half of its employees, it hopes to open its second location at the Micronesia Mall to serve more residents around the island.

Since the reopening of its Hagåtña location, morale for employees has been high and they are excited to be back, Taik said.

While it could take some time before business gets back to normal, he said, the restaurant is doing what it can with its delivery service, to-go service and curbside pickup, while offering 20% off for takeout orders.

"We're excited to be back open ... we're happy and very thankful for everyone who came in this weekend," Taik said.

"We hope that right now, people can continue to eat local, support their local businesses here and help everyone stay open," he added. "I know it's a hard time, but all of this will pass, ... in the meantime we're happy to be here, we love our customers and are happy to service the island."

Crab Daddy, Sao Mai also reopen

Other restaurants that have reopened include Crab Daddy in Hagåtña, which offers delivery and takeout service, and Sao Mai Vietnamese restaurant in Yigo, which has also recently reopened its doors.

"We didn't really advertise it, so it's been slow," Remie Balanag, supervisor at Sao Mai, said. "But we do have a few that pass by and see that we're open."

The restaurant had just advertised its reopening on Facebook recently, Balanag said, and she hopes that business picks up within the week.

During this time, she said, it's important for residents to support the island's local businesses.

"We're all in this together," Balanag said.

Sao Mai is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for to-go service.