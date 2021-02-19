The Bureau of Economic Analysis on Feb. 16 released its estimates of gross domestic product for Guam for 2019. BEA estimated that Guam’s Real GDP — GDP adjusted to remove price changes — increased 2% in 2019. This represents the largest increase in Real GDP since 2012.

“GDP is used by economists and investors as a measure of economic growth. The numbers reflect what this administration has been working hard towards achieving in our first year in office — a more prudent approach towards fiscal spending, coupled with more productivity in the private and federal sectors, and a banner pre-pandemic tourism year,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As our economy rebuilds, our priorities continue to echo the values of fiscal prudence, continued partnership with the private sector and federal government in our island’s development, and of course, making Guam, once again, a safe and great place for visitors.”

The increase in Real GDP reflected increases in exports, private fixed investment, federal government spending and consumer spending. BEA states that a “decline in territorial government spending” offsets those increases. When tied to inflation, local government expenditures and gross investments in 2019 continued to decline and amounted to a total lower than the average of the last eight years. Exports, in particular, increased 15.6% primarily due to tourist spending in 2019, a year of record growth in tourism numbers, but was offset by an increase in imports as well.

Private fixed investment grew 8.9%; business spending on construction increased following project delays in 2017 and 2018. The halt in H2-B visa worker approvals prior to 2019 was likely the main contributor to this pent-up demand in construction which was reflected in 2019.

Leon Guerrero added, “While the 2020 GDP will likely reflect little to no growth, we are confident that through all of our efforts including mass vaccinations, safe protocols for operations and our economic diversification initiatives, we can shape a great economy in 2021 going forward.”