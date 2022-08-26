Good news for coffee lovers, Guam can expect another coffee store opening soon. As reported by Korean media outlet Yonhap News Agency, Ediya Coffee will open a location on Guam at the end of the year.

Ediya Coffee, based in South Korea, is touted as the third largest coffee franchise in that part of the country and is set to have a location open near Guam’s airport, it was reported.

The Korean franchise is looking to expand into Guam and, in the future, the company looks to develop further into the United States, Yonhap reported.

The news agency reported on Wednesday that Ediya Coffee will “open a store in Guam in December.” Yonhap described this move by Ediya as its “latest to seek growth beyond the saturated Korean coffee market.”

According to the report, Ediya will open a cafe “near the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport,” and called it a “steppingstone to its ultimate goal of entering the United States.” The report also noted that Ediya has recently begun exporting instant coffee products to the U.S.

"Our ultimate goal is to successfully make inroads into the U.S. market. Since about half of 1.5 million inbound tourists to Guam are South Koreans, our strategy is to enter the global market by tapping into South Korean consumers overseas who are familiar with our brand," a company spokesperson said.

The report continued that Ediya Coffee Chair Moon Chang-ki “unveiled the plan during a press tour of Ediya's coffee bean production plant in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday.”

Ediya was established in 2001, according to the report, and is described as “a homegrown, lower-priced coffee franchise that operates around 3,000 stores in South Korea.”

The Yonhap story reported the coffee chain opened its first overseas store in Beijing in 2005. However, due to faltering sales, Ediya pulled out of China in 2008.