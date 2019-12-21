The Guam Visitors Bureau is working to improve tourists' experience when they visit Guam and they're reminding residents that the deadline to participate is right around the corner.
The Tourism 2020 evaluation survey was produced by the GVB Research Department and released in October 2019 as an effort to gather feedback from the island community on the Tourism 2020 strategic plan.
The last day to participate in the survey is Dec. 31.
“We want to thank the community for providing valuable insights and honest opinions in evaluating the Tourism 2020 strategic plan,” said Acting GVB President and CEO Bobby Alvarez. “As we move into the next phase in developing the new strategic plan, the bureau would like to provide one last opportunity to any interested parties to let their voices be heard.”
The Tourism 2020 strategic plan was launched in February 2014 with the vision of transforming Guam into a world-class, first-tier resort destination of choice, offering a U.S. Island paradise with stunning ocean vistas for 2 million business and leisure visitors with accommodations and activities from value to luxury set in a safe, clean, family-friendly environment amidst a unique 4,000-year-old culture. The plan had eight core objectives to guide Guam's tourism industry into the year 2020.
“Preliminary survey results show a nice representation with responses from the private and public sectors, tourism industry professionals, government employees, senators, government officials, and the island community," said GVB Director of Tourism Research Nico Fujikawa. "So far, the results have shown a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, workforce development and overall improvement of the tourism product."
GVB will share the final results of the survey in the coming weeks and will utilize it to help develop the next strategic plan for the tourism industry.