McDonald's and Wendy’s restaurants on Guam are closing their dining rooms but beefing up their drive-thru and take out operations.

Like other local restaurants and businesses, the two restaurants are looking at ways to keep residents happy while also protecting their employees and the community at large from the spread of COVID-19.

“Our employee and customer safety and well-being remain our highest priority. This commitment guides all our actions and restaurant standards as we strive to safeguard our people and customers during this coronavirus outbreak,” states a press release from McDonald's of Guam. “To this reason, McDonald’s dining rooms are currently closed. We'd be happy to serve you in our drive-thru or take-out service.”

Jun Espaldon, who runs the local chain of Wendy’s restaurants said they too are closing dine-in options and have implemented new health- and safety- focused processes.

“Customers may still order for take out, and we ask them to respect the recommended 6 feet distancing rule while in line,” he stated. “We have removed our condiments stand to eliminate this touch-point area and will provide condiments as needed in the take out bags. Of course, our drive-thru will remain open for regular hours (until 2 a.m.) for now.”

Espaldon said they initially were considering a roomier dine-in environment to comply with the governor’s executive order that mandated reducing capacity by 50%.

“Though our intention was noble to provide a safer convenience for folks wishing to dine-in, Sumiko and I, after deeper thought and prayer, decided to close the dining rooms to provide extra protection to our customers and our team members (and their families),” Espaldon stated. “We also thought that by closing, we would discourage social gathering and make social gathering less convenient - our way to help our island … and hopefully flatten our curve on Guam.”

Pick up or delivery options

Applebee's, which is located in Tamuning at the Guam Premier Outlets complex, posted new hours of operations: 10 a.m.–9 p.m. daily for to-go orders only.

Right next door, Pieology and iHop, also have signs posted on their doors. Pieology is doing pick-up and delivery only. To order call 969-9224, for delivery with Good-to-Go, call 300-7890.

IHop also noted, that effective March 18, they will only be serving take-out orders, from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, or delivery in partnership with Good-to-Go delivery service. To order call 969-4467.

Earlier this week, other restaurants across the island notified customers on social media or in press releases of slight switches in operations.

Ban Thai Restaurant and Lounge in Tumon and Lone Star Steakhouse suspended their dine-in service and will offer only takeout orders.

Beachin’ Shrimp, California Pizza Kitchen, Little Pika’s and Pika’s Cafe also are offering only takeout service after “careful consideration.”