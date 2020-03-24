Local businesses, many of which are adjusting hours and branch operations, continue to announce changes to protect their employees in light of COVID-19, while also continuing to support customers.

Wendy's Guam

Wendy's Guam stopped carryout service at 3 p.m. Monday with the exception of its Naval Base Guam restaurant. Other Wendy's restaurants will strictly operate out of the drive-thru.

"We are open to serve those that have to be out, but it will be strictly from the drive-thru," said Jun Espaldon Wendy's of Guam franchisee.

Bank of Guam

Effective Tuesday, March 24, Bank of Guam's Hagåtña branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday only. All other Guam branches remain closed.

Off-island BOG branches also will have adjustments:

• Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (Saipan, Rota and Tinian): 9 a.m. - 1 pm.; Chalan Piao will be closed.

• San Francisco: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• Federated States of Micronesia: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• Republic of the Marshall Islands: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Republic of Palau: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Transactions that are accepted in the branches that remain open are: check cashing, deposits, withdrawals, loan and credit card payments, utility payments and merchant transactions.

Personal Finance Center

"For the safety of our customers and employees, and to stop the spread of COVID-19, Personal Finance Center is revising its hours of operation until further notice," bank officials stated.

The Tamuning center at the Camacho Landmark Center will be available to customers using the drive-thru and by appointments only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can call 647-6820 for more information.

The Dededo center will be closed.

Additionally, insurance services will be limited to phone and email interactions. Call 647-6803 or email pfchq@pfcguam.com.

If a customer has been impacted by COVID-19, they're asked to contact PFC to find out about assistance programs that may be available.