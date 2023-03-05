The Guam Restaurateur Collective, a group representing the largest private sector employers, is calling for support of its industry through additional funds, according to a release from the organization.

As tourist arrivals remain well below pre-pandemic levels and the local economy reels from the impacts of high inflation, the Guam Restaurateur Collective has been calling on government officials to consider additional assistance to the industry to prevent further closures of eating and drinking establishments that would lead to a loss of jobs, the release stated.

60% revenue loss

The Guam Restaurateur Collective represents over 1,500 hospitality employees that broadly impact an additional 5,500 family members. This makes the restaurant industry the largest single private sector employer. Many of these establishments continue to cope with revenue loss of up to 60% since the pandemic, while faced with rising costs in food, utilities and other operating expenses. This has created the perfect storm that has hit the restaurant industry especially hard, according to the release.

Darren Talai, a local restaurant operator and vice chairperson of the Collective, said, “The restaurant industry is in a very fragile state as many operators try to find a balance to manage rising costs, maintaining jobs and ultimately, keeping the doors open. The LEAP (Local Employers' Assistance Program) did a lot to help the industry through the toughest time, but recovery has been slow and many operators have exhausted those funds.”

Seeking funding assistance

The group has been meeting with senators, members of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s administration and the Guam Economic Development Authority to discuss proposals that could provide funding assistance for businesses that are at the tipping point, the release stated.

Chairman of the Collective, Brian Artero, added, “The restaurant industry is a foundation of our local economy. So many professionals in our community have roots in the industry through their first jobs and attribute their success to the skills learned from those experiences. Our families celebrate occasions at restaurants. Visitors remark on many of their experiences in our restaurants. Support of the restaurant industry has multiplier effects that will simultaneously help our people and our economy.”

Leon Guerrero’s administration has indicated support for additional assistance for at‐risk businesses but any program would need supplemental funding from the Legislature similar to the LEAP.

The group’s officers are Artero, CEO of Crave Group, which does business as Lone Star Steakhouse, Crust Pizzeria Napoletana, Proof Bread Shop and Local Bowlz Co., chairman; Talai, president of International Dining Concepts, and CEO of California Pizza Kitchen, Beachin’ Shrimp, Pika’s Café, Little Pika’s, Eat Street Grill, and Ban Thai Restaurant, vice chairman; Richard Hart, president of Progressive Pies LLC, Pacific Pancakes LLC and Apple Pacific LLC which does business as Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Pieology Pizzeria, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, IHOP, IHOP Tumon Bay and Maui Tacos, secretary; and Geoffrey Perez, proprietor and executive chef of Proa Restaurant and Proa Patisserie, treasurer.

The directors of the group are Marcos Fong, managing director of Nakicos Corp., which does business as Chili’s Grill & Bar and Subway Restaurants; Marie Guerrero, CEO of Three Squares Restaurant and B&G Pacific; Francis Kenney, president and co‐owner of Jamaican Grill Restaurants; and Peter Duenas, owner and corporate chef of Meskla Restaurants.