As part of efforts to discourage the public from going out shopping in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Sunday her administration is working to ensure retailers sell only essential items.

The governor mentioned in her briefing Sunday that Kmart and other retailers on Guam are being informed of the restriction.

Food and medicine, as well as gasoline, are some of what the local government allows stores that are still open to put on their shelves. Apparel, jewelry and cosmetics aren't considered essential.