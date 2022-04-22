RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort officially begins operations

A long-utilized Tamuning hotel has undergone another transformation.

Older island residents may have come to know it as the Palace Hotel, and for the past 17 years it has been operating as the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort.

Starting Tuesday, the property, managed by PHR Ken Micronesia, began serving customers under a new brand: RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort.

Royal International Hotel Group & Associates, RIHGA, built its first hotel in Japan in 1935 in Osaka, according to Nobuyuki Tsurui, the resort’s general manager.

“We now own eight managed hotels: two in Osaka, two in Kyoto, two in Tokyo, one in Hiroshima, one in Kokura. And we also have three associate hotels, which I understand is a franchise hotel, and we are adding one more, which is this hotel,” he said.

The hotel brand is known for its service and "good food” in Japan, Tsurui said. That, along with its rich history, will be “re-created” on Guam.

“I would like to be known as the hotel with superb service and good food to serve the local community and tourists from outside the island.”

The hotel previously announced that it was not renewing its contract with Marriott International, which owns the Sheraton hotel chain, as a “strategic business decision.” A company statement promised the change would maintain the current ownership, management and operational teams at the Sheraton.

RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort will continue to offer its popular buffet at La Cascata, teppanyaki restaurant The President and indoor BBQ dinner show. But a brochure provided to media hints that at least two new food and beverage options will be opening soon.

The RIHGA Royal brand is among the most prestigious for hotels in Japan, according to Mitsuo Sato, president, PHR Ken Micronesia Inc.

PHR Ken, a subsidiary of Japan-based Ken Corp., owns and operates a number of local tourism properties, including Tsubaki Tower, PIC Guam, Hilton Guam Resort and Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam and Country Club of the Pacific golf course.

RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort, which offers more than 300 guest rooms, two outdoor pools, and a full-service spa, was given an estimated $50 million overhaul when it was bought by PHR Ken Micronesia in 2006.