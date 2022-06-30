Rocky's Pet Supplies is opening in East Hagåtña tomorrow and will be offering quality products for pet dogs, cats, small animals, birds or fish friends to ensure a happy and healthy life, according to a release.

Rocky's is the largest, locally-owned pet store on Guam, according to the release.

The store will hold a blessing and grand opening at its new retail home in East Hagåtña on Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m. The grand opening is free and open to the public. All customers and their furry friends are welcome to attend. The first 50 customers and their pets will receive official Rocky’s gear and refreshments for pets and pet owners, the release stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Social distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

About Rocky's

The founders of Rocky’s Pet Supplies have provided livestock and gardening products on Guam and Saipan for over 20 years with the WSTCO Quality Feed, Fertilizer, & Supplies store. In the spring of 2021, the locally-owned feed store expanded to include a new line of pet supplies and animal medicines.